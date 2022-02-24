M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. CX Institutional grew its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.