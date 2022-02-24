Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.61. 83,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

