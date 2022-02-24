The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €85.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA traded down €0.90 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €60.50 ($68.75). The stock had a trading volume of 55,187 shares. Befesa has a 1 year low of €52.20 ($59.32) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($82.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.17 and its 200-day moving average is €65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

