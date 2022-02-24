AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €30.50 ($34.66) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €26.12 ($29.68). 5,480,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.34. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.