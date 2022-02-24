UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) received a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.59 ($21.13).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

