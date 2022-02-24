ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $270.00

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $270.00 and last traded at $282.04, with a volume of 3310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

