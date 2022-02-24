Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 4,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

