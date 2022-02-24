Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 4,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.