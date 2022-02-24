DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 74,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,919. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.27.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 111,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after buying an additional 98,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.