American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $188.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $133.79 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

