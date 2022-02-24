Morgan Stanley Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $17.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. RealReal has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,284 shares of company stock worth $1,447,755. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

