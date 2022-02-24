Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 235,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.
Shares of CHD opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.
Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
