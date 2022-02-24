Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $95.51. 12,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

