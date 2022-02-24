Penbrook Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of HESM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,701. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several research firms have commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

