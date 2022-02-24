Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after buying an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.