Brookstone Capital Management Sells 86,354 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,354 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.24% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,756,000 after buying an additional 851,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

