Brookstone Capital Management Sells 150,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $52,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.