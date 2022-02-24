Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

