Avondale Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,850. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.61 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.84. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

