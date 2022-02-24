Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $186,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after acquiring an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $116.97.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

