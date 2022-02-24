Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Joe Hurd Acquires 7,500 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) insider Joe Hurd acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($14,075.89).

LON HAS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.85). 6,131,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.04. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 131.20 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.46).

Get Hays alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.