Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,894. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $443,375. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

