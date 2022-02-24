Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of GIL traded down C$1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.98. The company had a trading volume of 325,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.75. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

