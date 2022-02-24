Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of GIL traded down C$1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.98. The company had a trading volume of 325,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.75. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.