AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

