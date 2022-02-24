Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 397,634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.89. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.95. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $163.45 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

