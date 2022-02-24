Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.24. 141,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.95 and a 200-day moving average of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.