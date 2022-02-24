Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.66. 266,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

