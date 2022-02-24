Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $178.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.80 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

