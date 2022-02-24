Colony Group LLC Sells 8,955 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

