Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02.

