Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $178.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

