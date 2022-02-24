Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,674. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

