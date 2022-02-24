6,021 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.71. 244,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
