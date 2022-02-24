Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.89. Guild reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $754.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.