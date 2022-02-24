TheStreet Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

