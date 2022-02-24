Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $49.31 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

