GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

