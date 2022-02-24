Avondale Wealth Management Has $356,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,793 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 1,619,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,544,906. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

