Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 631,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 5,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

