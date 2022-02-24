Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $618.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.