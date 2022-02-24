Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 27,912 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,976. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92.

