Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.39. 199,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,019. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.39. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

