Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,596,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.21. 129,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $418.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

