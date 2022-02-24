Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

