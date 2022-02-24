The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $328.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

