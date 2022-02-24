Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

ARTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,121. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.05. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

