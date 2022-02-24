Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.43 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003964 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $483,248.78 and $14,396.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 337,851 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

