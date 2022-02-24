Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $152.28. 110,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,708. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,134.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,495 shares of company stock worth $114,416,076 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Datadog by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

