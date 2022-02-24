Penbrook Management LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrusion by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intrusion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

