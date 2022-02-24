Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.18. 401,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

