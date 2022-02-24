Penbrook Management LLC Cuts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Barrett Business Services worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,711. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $86.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.